Sapphire Hits One Day Volume of $5,156.11 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5,156.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.85 or 0.05255141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00103438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,591,336,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,658,991 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.