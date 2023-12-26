Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

SIS stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.21.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8351034 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

