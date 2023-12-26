Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.87

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 2449229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

