Secret (SIE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,457.46

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $7,457.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00282241 USD and is down -13.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,518.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

