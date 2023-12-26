Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.43. 822,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,473. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.34.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6550445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

