Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.44 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$191.97 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2707935 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

