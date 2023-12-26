Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

