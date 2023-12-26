Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.54

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 145200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

