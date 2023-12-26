SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.86

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 1153280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

