SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.26

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 16333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

