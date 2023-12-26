SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $512.22

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $512.22 and last traded at $512.07, with a volume of 192777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $508.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.75.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.