StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on January 15th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0021138.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

