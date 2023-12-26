Stratis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41.47 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $169.57 million and $41.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.23 or 0.05260154 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,677,813 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

