Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.11). 1,190,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,697,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.11).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

