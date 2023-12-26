Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
TSE SGY opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7283814 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Surge Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- XLF’s stellar year-end run: key insights & top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.