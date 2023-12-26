Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7283814 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

