SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $284.08 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $284.08 million and approximately $106.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,985,935 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

