Tangible Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $67.86 million and approximately $4,536.43 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

