Tellor Price Up 37.3% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $187.74 or 0.00441647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $473.34 million and approximately $91.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,566,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,521,201 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

