Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.12

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 30935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

