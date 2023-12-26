Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.4%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 13,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.4 %

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

