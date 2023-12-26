Tenset (10SET) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and approximately $376,036.43 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 162,847,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,431,222 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

