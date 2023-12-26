Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 18,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 25,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter worth $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

