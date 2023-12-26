The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.78

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 55361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

