The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider David Moss Buys 100,000 Shares

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider David Moss bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,073.70).

Shares of LON PEBB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 55 ($0.70). 14,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,837. The Pebble Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.74) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

