The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Insider Transactions at The Taiwan Fund

In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Taiwan Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

