Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.73 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $310.59 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00103438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,394,067,083 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

