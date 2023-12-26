Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,100 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 995,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,598 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,979.72.

On Monday, October 23rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,404 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $9,240.84.

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,794. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $525.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

