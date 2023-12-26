Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

TRIN stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $664.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

