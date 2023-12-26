Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
TRIN stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $664.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital
In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.