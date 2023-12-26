TRON Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,347,871,392 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

