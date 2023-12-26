TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $348.11 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $348.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,414,149,998 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

