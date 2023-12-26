United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 14,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

United States Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $11,832,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 401.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

