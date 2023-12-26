USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.15 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $102.15 million and $411,903.13 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,415.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00540422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00117587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00024278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.90710206 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $395,222.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.