Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 797,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 339,693 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $831.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

