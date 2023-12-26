Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0229

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $109.16 million and approximately $96.65 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02287803 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $97,649,797.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

