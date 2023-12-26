Verasity Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $74.59 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

