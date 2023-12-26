VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451.50 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.72). 115,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 152,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.60).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £720.45 million, a P/E ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.57. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 414.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -689.66%.

Insider Activity

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other news, insider Julian Healy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($28,526.05). Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

