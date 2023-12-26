Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $40.83 million and $19.43 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
