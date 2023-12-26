Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.23 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $223.56 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $8.22 or 0.00019385 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00023038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,445.97 or 1.00045616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00183207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.01615689 USD and is up 12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $93,307,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.