Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.59 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,476,566 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

