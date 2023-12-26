Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.30

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.30 and last traded at $212.13, with a volume of 21114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.60.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.