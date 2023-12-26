Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2536 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.