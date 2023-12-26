WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $44.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $44.55 million and approximately $47,931.22 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00172041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009279 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

