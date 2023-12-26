Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 368 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $17,487.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 933,598 shares in the company, valued at $44,364,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 5,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
