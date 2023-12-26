Zcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75.43 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.88 or 0.00070456 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $487.96 million and $75.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00038771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025636 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.