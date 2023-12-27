AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.36

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 31220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

