ABCMETA One Day Volume Tops $16.43 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $721,726.68 and approximately $16.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,399.73 or 1.00008687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010713 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00210268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000725 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $22.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

