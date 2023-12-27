abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Up 1.6%

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.31). 43,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.18).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £350.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 579.73.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

