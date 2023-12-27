Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $175,369.21

Achain (ACT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $175,369.21 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002566 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

