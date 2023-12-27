aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.68 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. aelf has a total market cap of $441.77 million and $43.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002139 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,039,494 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

