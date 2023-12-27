AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AFC Gamma has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFCG opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFC Gamma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.